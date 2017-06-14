D.C. Council Makes Decision on Marion Barry Youth Program

Yesterday, Cora Masters Berry, joined the Joe Clair Morning Show to discuss possible cuts to the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program.

Our audience expressed their disdain for the possibility of the program receiving major cuts. Well, good news audience, the program isn’t getting cut…it’s getting expanded!

“The Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program will be permanently expanded to cover DC residents age 22 to 24, and maintains the 21,000 slots for the program,” the D.C. Council announced Wednesday.

Marion Barry SYEP will be permanently expanded to cover DC residents age 22- 24 & maintains the 21,000 slots for the program! — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) June 14, 2017

So worry not, fam, the youth in D.C. can still rely on the former Mayor’s great program.

