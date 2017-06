The man at the head of Michigan’s health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint’s water crisis.

Nick Lyon is accused of neglecting to inform the public about an an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the area– which experts believe has a direct link to the crisis in 2014 and onward.

There were nearly 100 cases in the Flint area, including a dozen deaths.

Lyon is the highest-ranking official to be charged in the investigation.