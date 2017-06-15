Beyoncé Makes Big Announcement, Not THAT One

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé breathes such rarefied air in the pop culture ecosystem that her slightest movements are major news. Today, Bey shared some genuinely big news—the culmination of a project she conceived of less than one year ago. The fruits of her labor are finally here.

The superstar answered the question on everyone’s mind:

Who will win the Formation Scholars Award?

The Initiative’s merit scholarship program was announced on April 24 in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, and four winners have been selected. They represent Berklee College of Music (Sadiya Ramos), Howard University (Maya Rogers), Parsons School of Design at The New School (Avery Youngblood) and Spelman College (Bria Paige). Each earns $25,000 to pursue their creative and academic passions in the coming year.

Congratulations to the winners of Beyoncé's #FormationScholars Award for the 2017-2018 academic year!!! 🎉https://t.co/RAJnsGsiNE pic.twitter.com/jdFCtEDHZG — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) June 15, 2017

Maya Rogers, a graduate student, received the honor at D.C.’s Howard University.

Her bio reads: “Rogers is a songwriter and vocalist who believes in the power that music has to heal, connect us with one another, and help us understand ourselves more deeply. Maya has returned to school to study music therapy after recovering from a traumatic brain injury in 2013. She describes her recovery as the most frightening and fascinating time of her life, and music played a large role in her regaining the ability to read, write, play music, and sing.”

Winner, Maya Rogers says she believes in the power that music has to heal, connect & understand one’s self & others https://t.co/39dP2C3EaF pic.twitter.com/fh758ddzCf — Howard University (@HowardU) June 15, 2017

Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to Beyoncé for the big reveal.

