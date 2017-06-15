Jay Z Lists Artists Who ‘Inspired’ Him, Shares Video from Obama

Jay Z will become the first rapper ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night, so he took time to reflect on those who have influenced his impressive career.

Jay Z was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame today becoming the first rapper to do so pic.twitter.com/xuVvKwmyPG — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 15, 2017

Congratulations Jay Z, for this achievement of many more coming. You are a great artist and you deserve this and more! pic.twitter.com/xgp5W8MOh3 — Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) June 16, 2017

Hov is not exactly active on social media, but he took to Twitter to share the names of more than 50 artists, old and new, who “have inspired” him.

In the string of tweets below, Jay thanked the following artists: Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, Chuck D, Ice Cube, Jaz-O, Eminem, André 3000, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, Chance The Rapper, Jay Electronica, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Common, Kanye, Drake, Meek Mill, Run-DMC, Grandmaster Caz, LL Cool J, 2 Chainz, Cam’ron, T.I., Q-Tip, Black Thought, Pharoahe Monch, Scarface, De La Soul, Ice-T, Kool G Rap, Melle Mel, Kurupt, Lox, DMX, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Lupe Fiasco, Mos Def, Foxy Brown, Bo$$, Rick Ross, Quavo, Future, Travis Scott, Tee Grizzley, Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Treach, Young Thug, Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., Nipsey Hussle, Lil Kim, Slaughterhouse, Wale, MC Eiht, Too Short, E-40, Mac Dre, Jeezy, 50 Cent, Big L, Showbiz and A.G., Nice and Smooth, Fat Joe, Big Pun, Digable Planets, Beanie Sigel, Young Chris, Freeway, State Property, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, the A$AP Mob, Sean Price, Mobb Deep, Kid Cudi, Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Snoop Dogg, and “the greatest rapper of all time,” Barack Obama. He later added Slick Rick, Pimp C and Bun B to the list, as well as Fabolous and Mac Miller.

He also gave props to his wife Beyoncé, saying “B a rapper too!”

Check out Hov’s tweets below:

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit …Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp…beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Wait . Slick fucking Rick . Pimp C and bun . Wow . I just realized how many fresh people the culture has . Big Sean . Sauce money . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Too many ..Fab , black people really magic . Mac Miller nice too though . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Jay also tweeted a video message from Barack Obama to the audience at the induction ceremony, in which Obama called Jay “a friend of mine” and noted what they have in common.

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

You can watch the video from the former president below.

Here's what the dropbox link @S_C_ posted.

(My President) Obama inducting Jay into the Songwriters Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/BVY7nVyDtz — New Life (@LordBalvin) June 16, 2017

