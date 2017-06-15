Jay Z Lists Artists Who ‘Inspired’ Him, Shares Video from Obama

Jay Z will become the first rapper ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday night, so he took time to reflect on those who have influenced his impressive career.
Hov is not exactly active on social media, but he took to Twitter to share the names of more than 50 artists, old and new, who “have inspired” him.
In the string of tweets below, Jay thanked the following artists: Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, Chuck D, Ice Cube, Jaz-O, Eminem, André 3000, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, Chance The Rapper, Jay Electronica, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Common, Kanye, Drake, Meek Mill, Run-DMC, Grandmaster Caz, LL Cool J, 2 Chainz, Cam’ron, T.I., Q-Tip, Black Thought, Pharoahe Monch, Scarface, De La Soul, Ice-T, Kool G Rap, Melle Mel, Kurupt, Lox, DMX, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Lupe Fiasco, Mos Def, Foxy Brown, Bo$$, Rick Ross, Quavo, Future, Travis Scott, Tee Grizzley, Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Treach, Young Thug, Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., Nipsey Hussle, Lil Kim, Slaughterhouse, Wale, MC Eiht, Too Short, E-40, Mac Dre, Jeezy, 50 Cent, Big L, Showbiz and A.G., Nice and Smooth, Fat Joe, Big Pun, Digable Planets, Beanie Sigel, Young Chris, Freeway, State Property, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, the A$AP Mob, Sean Price, Mobb Deep, Kid Cudi, Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Snoop Dogg, and “the greatest rapper of all time,” Barack Obama. He later added Slick Rick, Pimp C and Bun B to the list, as well as Fabolous and Mac Miller.
He also gave props to his wife Beyoncé, saying “B a rapper too!”
Check out Hov’s tweets below:
Jay also tweeted a video message from Barack Obama to the audience at the induction ceremony, in which Obama called Jay “a friend of mine” and noted what they have in common.
You can watch the video from the former president below.
