Watch the Trailer for ‘Insecure’ Season 2

June 15, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: hbo, TV

“Insecure” is one of the best shows out there right now, and it’s returning for a second season on July 23 (thank God).

Writer and star Issa Rae shared the trailer for the HBO series on social media Wednesday.

Issa, her ex-boyfriend Lawrence, her fling Daniel and her best friend Molly all make an appearance. “Slide” by Calvin Harris, featuring Migos and Frank Ocean, soundtracks the clip.

“Insecure” returns for season two on July 23 at 10:30 p.m.

In the meantime, turn up to season one’s killer soundtrack on Spotify.

