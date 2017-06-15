Watch the Trailer for ‘Insecure’ Season 2

“Insecure” is one of the best shows out there right now, and it’s returning for a second season on July 23 (thank God).

Writer and star Issa Rae shared the trailer for the HBO series on social media Wednesday.

Issa, her ex-boyfriend Lawrence, her fling Daniel and her best friend Molly all make an appearance. “Slide” by Calvin Harris, featuring Migos and Frank Ocean, soundtracks the clip.

July 23rd is hella soon. #InsecureHBO returns for Season 2 on 7/23 at 10:30 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/kMgeEuKK8S — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 14, 2017

“Insecure” returns for season two on July 23 at 10:30 p.m.

Related: Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o to Co-Star in Movie Written by Issa Rae

In the meantime, turn up to season one’s killer soundtrack on Spotify.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter