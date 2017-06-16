Pharrell Drops Minion Filled ‘There’s Something Special’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Pharrell Williams debuted his new Minion-filled music video “There’s Something Special” today (June 16) from the upcoming Despicable Me 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). This is the artist’s second original track for the soon-to-be-released animated movie.

Williams dropped the song earlier this week, which followed his previously released track and music video “Yellow Light” for the film. The video features scenes from the movie with intermittent shots of Williams’ kaleidoscoped floating head sporting a yellow beanie.

Fans can pre-order the soundtrack today. The movie hits theaters June 30.

Watch “There’s Something Special” below.