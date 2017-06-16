Post Malone Drops ‘Congratulations’ Remix with Quavo & Future

By Abby Hassler

Post Malone dropped a remix of his hit track “Congratulations” today (June 16) that features a collaboration with Migos’ Quavo and Future.

“Came from the bottom, they envy me,” Future raps on his guest verse. “I’m drippin’ sauce tremendously, promise, never give ’em sympathy, I told my momma the money comin’ fast, fast, fast, in this industry, the ones who used to envy me, I’m turnin’ up on ’em instantly.”

The original song is the rapper’s latest hit from his 2016 platinum-certified debut album Stoney.

Check out the remix here.