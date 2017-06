Listen to DJ Flexx and Tony Redz all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the second annual Lifestyle Summer Fest at The Howard Theatre on June 24.

The festival — hosted by the aforementioned Tony Redz — features Backyard Band, Black Alley, Reesa Renee and Fatz Dabigfella.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy.

Must be 21+ to win.

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Courtesy of DTLR