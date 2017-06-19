DJ Khaled’s 5 Cutest Asahd Posts

By Abby Hassler
DJ Khaled might be one of the world’s proudest dads. His son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, might only be four months old, but he already is the acclaimed executive producer of his dad’s latest record and rocks his own social media accounts (courtesy of mom and dad).
Despite the fact that Asahd can’t yet read, his dad wants to let him know how much he (and the rest of the world) loves him. For fans who can’t get enough of little Asahd, here are his top five cutest posts.
That time he met Rihanna
Daddy and son matching shirts
Simba doesn’t have anything on this cutie
Chip model extraordinaire
When he tried to wish his dad happy father’s day
