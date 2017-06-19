DJ Khaled’s 5 Cutest Asahd Posts

Remember that time he met Rihanna? #adorable June 19, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: dj khaled

By Abby Hassler

DJ Khaled might be one of the world’s proudest dads. His son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, might only be four months old, but he already is the acclaimed executive producer of his dad’s latest record and rocks his own social media accounts (courtesy of mom and dad).

Despite the fact that Asahd can’t yet read, his dad wants to let him know how much he (and the rest of the world) loves him. For fans who can’t get enough of little Asahd, here are his top five cutest posts.

That time he met Rihanna 

To say the least my week started out great!! @badgalriri told me I smelled so good!!! 😊🤦🏽‍♂️❤️

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

Daddy and son matching shirts

Me and my daddy ! Mommy got us matching shirts .. thank you mommy

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

Simba doesn’t have anything on this cutie

@hot97 #hot97summerjam2017 daddy @djkhaled had me like simba lol 🦁🦁😜

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

Chip model extraordinaire 

When he tried to wish his dad happy father’s day

Happy Father's Day to all fathers and especially the greatest daddy in the world! My daddy! @djkhaled

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

 

