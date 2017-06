An armed suspect barricaded himself inside a store Monday in Prince George’s County, according to police.

Police say an attempted armed robbery is what spurred the barricade situation in the 6400 Block of Annapolis Road, WJZ Baltimore reports.

Prelim on barricade: armed suspect may be inside of a store in the 6400 blk of Annapolis Rd. No customers/employees believed inside. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 19, 2017

Media staging area for barricade on Annapolis Rd is the parking lot adjacent to the Toyota dealership at corner of Annapolis Rd & BW Parkway — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 19, 2017

Police say they don’t think any employees or customers are in the store.

This story will be updated with more information.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter