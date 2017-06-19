Third Noose Found Near Museum in the District

Another noose was found outside a museum in the District, according to authorities. It’s the third such incident in recent weeks.

The noose was found hanging from a lamp post outside National Gallery of Art on Saturday, U.S. Park Police say.

Authorities are investigating how the noose got there.

This incident comes shortly after a noose was found near an elementary school in Southeast, D.C.

Another noose was found outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture, just days after a noose had been found on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum.

All three of the museums are located on the National Mall.

