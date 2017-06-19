WATCH: Relive the Magic of the Second Season of ‘The O’

Before we look ahead to Season 3 of “The Opportunity,” we look back at an amazing and inspiring Season 2.
“The O” offers young vocalists from the DMV an Opportunity to showcase their skills — and Riverside High School’s Jeyhan Turker did just that.
Turker, and several others, performed for a packed audience at D.C. Lottery Live, and then a week later, a winner was chosen at Jammin’ Java in Vienna.
Relive the magic above and below, and get excited about a new season of “The O!”

