D.C. firefighters pulled a body from the Potomac River off Roosevelt Island on Monday, the Washington Post reports.

Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, told the Post that someone called the police after seeing the body in the early hours of Monday morning.

Water rescue assignment responding to Roosevelt Island for report of a body in water. Units are investigating. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 19, 2017

D.C. Fire and EMS recovered it in in a channel between the Roosevelt Island and the Virginia shoreline

Our units have located a body in channel between Roosevelt Island & Va. shoreline. This will be a recovery & now an MPD matter. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 19, 2017

No more details were provided about the body.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter