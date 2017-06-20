DJ Khaled Gets Booed Off Stage at Electric Daisy Carnival Set

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled ’s Electric Daisy Carnival set went awry in Las Vegas: Technical difficulties derailed the concert and he returned later for a shaky recovery.

Tonight I witnessed DJ Khaled get booed off stage at EDC. Bless up 🔑 — DPO (@DaveOshry) June 19, 2017

His DJ played like 12 seconds each song and backspinned. Then Khaled proceeded to shout "HOLD UP" and "DJ KHALED" all the time — Santeri (@Sanduuu_) June 19, 2017

And then he got booed of the stage. One of the cringiest things I've ever seen jesus — Santeri (@Sanduuu_) June 19, 2017

DJ Khaled missed his set at EDC & showed up right before Yellow Claw was about to go on & tried to get the crowd pumped. It didn't work! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Llgee4a5Xb — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) June 20, 2017

Ooooofffffffffffffffff just saw the mans DJ Khaled EDC set and I am feeling bamboozled as hell. Major Yike :/// — KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) June 19, 2017

Shortly after the show, Khaled took to Instagram to share his side of the story, which sounds vaguely conspiratorial.

“They tried to sabotage my sound so many times THEY could not get the sound right on my set and i still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want to cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage,” he wrote.

EDM superstar Deadmau5 (no stranger to splashy Las Vegas performances) got wind of the snafu and snapped back on Twitter.

“‘they sabotaged my set! my sound isnt right.’ – im saving this one for later,” he wrote. A fan asked the DJ to rate Khaled’s set and he laid out four points:

“1. who the f— are all those people on the stage. 2. what the f— is he doing? 3. EDC. 4. lol.”

All in all, Deadmau5 seemed unimpressed with Khaled’s excuses. See the tweets here:

Watch Khaled’s disastrous set here.