Prodigy of legendary New York City hip-hop duo Mobb Deep has died.

Nas was the first to break the news. The rapper wrote “QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever” in an Instagram post.

Noisey reports that his publicist says, “Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas… for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis.”

Prodigy was 42 years old.

The condolences are pouring in on social media.

Heartbroken. — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017

That 1 hurts. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 20, 2017

Prodigy ! RiP I'll never forget going to New York and hearing mobb deep for the first time. In queens. Life changing sound. Hell on earth. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 20, 2017

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

RIP Prodigy true definition of a Legend — Chaz French (@ChazFrenchMusic) June 20, 2017

Don't want to believe he's gone. Omg. RIP @prodigymobbdeep #QueensFinest A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Prodigy – Rap City Basement Freestyle, 2000 pic.twitter.com/qbbS8cDHN4 — evan auerbach (@evboogie) June 20, 2017

Unbelievable. Rest in peace Don P. 🕯 — KAYTRANADA (@KAYTRANADA) June 20, 2017

