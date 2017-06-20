Guess Who Cameos in SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ Music Video?

By Abby Hassler

SZA dropped her debut album Ctrl earlier this month. Today (June 20), she released the music video for her album’s hit “Drew Barrymore” track. Guess who cameos in the intimate, defiant video? The real Drew Barrymore, that’s who.

During the middle of the video, the track’s namesake actually shows up for a brief second and smiles at SZA before walking offscreen. Directed by Dave Myers (who also directed Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”), he delivered yet another poignant video for SZA.

The rest of the video is full of SZA and her friends experience dizzying amounts of fun and melancholy times during different seasons of the year.

Watch “Drew Barrymore” below.