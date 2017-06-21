Ben’s Chili Bowl Unveils New Mural (Watch)

June 21, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: ben's chili bowl, d.c., Food, murals

Ben’s Chili Bowl has a new mural!

The restaurant will celebrate its 60th year as a D.C. institution next year, so it’s fitting that the famous wall has faces new and old.

The new mural features Dick Gregory, Dave Chappelle, Marion Barry, Jim Vance, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Wale, Russ Parr, Taraji P. Henson, Donnie Simpson, Roberta Flack, Prince, Chuck Brown, Muhammad Ali, Harriet Tubman, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama.

Previously, John Wall and Bradley Beal of the Wizards temporarily graced the wall during the NBA playoffs.

The original mural included President Barack Obama, Donnie Simpson, Chuck Brown and Bill Cosby. Only Cosby is excluded from the new mural’s lineup.

And rumor has it Dave Chappelle himself plans to visit his likeness!

