Four Men Linked to 10 7-Eleven Robberies Across Maryland

Four men are facing several armed robbery charges in Prince George’s County and police believe they could be connected to more around the region.

Suspects linked to 10 robberies. Assistant Chief on arrests: these are dangerous criminals who we've now stopped pic.twitter.com/SUOsQaQTWp — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 20, 2017

Detectives believe the men robbed 10 separate 7-Elevens, in three counties, over the span of just four weeks.

The convenience stores spanned from Prince George’s County, to Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County, according to police.

Police busted the suspects, who were in possession of two handguns, just minutes after a robbery they committed June 16th in the 6200 block of Suitland Road.

The four suspects are 26-year-old Tyrone Murphy of the 100 block of Danbury Street in Southwest DC, 31-year-old Leighton Williams of the 1200 block of Howison Place in Southwest DC, 19-year-old Kione Banks of the unit block of N Street in Southwest DC and his 27-year-old brother, Khiry Banks, of the 2400 block of Hartford Street in Southeast DC.

Read the full release here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter