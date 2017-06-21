Game Asks Fans to Donate to Murdered Baltimore Dirt Biker’s GoFundMe

The Game is asking his fans to donate to the GoFundMe of Sean Williams, an infamous Baltimore dirt bike rider who was shot and killed Sunday night in West Baltimore.

Williams, 18, appeared in The Game’s music video last year for “Pest Control.” He did tricks on his dirt bike as The Game dissed Meek Mill.

The Game is donating $1,000 to the fund himself, according to his post.

The Game says he's contributing $1000 to GuFundMe for "Biker Boy Sean" Williams, who was fatally shot Sunday night https://t.co/CAG7glgUwC — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 20, 2017

There hasn’t been an arrest in Williams’ killing, according to the Baltimore Sun’s Justin Feston.

Williams, who was recently released from jail, was standing with a group of people in the 3700 block of Edmondson Ave Sunday night when he was shot, Fenton reports. He had been jailed since December.

You can contribute to Williams’ GoFundMe here.

