Prince George’s Co. Executive Rushern Baker to Run for Md. Governor

June 21, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, rushern baker

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has announced he’s running for governor of Maryland.

Baker announced his plan to run in a campaign video released Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Executive said he’s running “to build a future that works for all of us.”

He’s joining a crowded field of Democrats slating to run for governor, which includes Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, state Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. and entrepreneur Alec Ross, according to the Associated Press.

Baker is in his seventh year as the leader of Prince George’s County,the state’s second-largest jurisdiction. He’s prided himself on crime reduction in the county.

If elected, he would be Maryland’s first African American governor, according to the Washington Post.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live