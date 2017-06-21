Prince George’s Co. Executive Rushern Baker to Run for Md. Governor

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has announced he’s running for governor of Maryland.

Baker announced his plan to run in a campaign video released Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Executive said he’s running “to build a future that works for all of us.”

He’s joining a crowded field of Democrats slating to run for governor, which includes Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, state Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. and entrepreneur Alec Ross, according to the Associated Press.

Baker is in his seventh year as the leader of Prince George’s County,the state’s second-largest jurisdiction. He’s prided himself on crime reduction in the county.

If elected, he would be Maryland’s first African American governor, according to the Washington Post.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter