WATCH: Mike Epps Has Hilarious Interaction with T.I.’s Sons

June 21, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: mike epps, T.I.

Mike Epps was hanging out with TI’s sons, Major and Clifford III, when they told him he didn’t have to watch his dirty mouth around them.

“We already heard you in here being explicit so it don’t even matter. I watched you on Netflix, but you messed up by not being on stage with you,” Clifford III told Epps.

Epps may be the professional comedian but Clifford III was the star in this video.

T.I., who is known for his extravagant vocabulary, must have passed some on to his son– who’s 11-years-old and using advanced words.

You know what they say, the apple doesn’t fall from the free…and the internet noticed.

