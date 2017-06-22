Gucci Mane on GoldLink’s ‘Crew’ Is the Remix You Need

June 22, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: GoldLink, gucci mane, Shy Glizzy, the fillmore

“Crew,” featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy, is undeniably the biggest hit off GoldLink’s debut studio album “At What Cost.”

On Wednesday night, the D.C. rapper dropped a remix of the track with some Atlanta flavor, courtesy of the one and only Gucci Mane.

The addition of Gucci’s verse takes the song to whole new level.

Listen to the fire remix below.

GoldLink also announced he’ll close out his At What Cost Tour at the Fillmore Silver Spring on October 20.

