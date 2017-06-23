Prince George’s County Breeds Ballers

What do Markelle Fultz, the No.1 pick of the NBA draft, and Kevin Durant, newly crowned NBA champion,have in common? They’re both from Prince George’s County.

The number #1 pick comes from PG county. Haha we are on a roll! Congrats to the legend Markelle — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 22, 2017

Fultz starred at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville and then attended the University of Washington for one year. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76’ers Thursday night. He joins a young team with a ton of potential.

As the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg points out, Fultz is Dematha’s 23rd NBA daft pick.

Kevin Durant…is…Kevin Durant. A beast, an NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP.

Durant and Fultz two are just a small portion of the total amount of players from Prince George’s County who have played in the NBA. Let’s take a took:

Kevin Durant– Fort Washington

Jarrett Jack– Fort Washington

Jeff Green– Cheverly

Roy Hibbert–Adelphi

Markelle Fultz– Upper Marlboro

Ty Lawson– Clinton

Michael Beasley– Cheverly

Delonte West– Greenbelt

Quinn Cook–

It’s also important to note that NBA superstar, Carmelo Anthony, is from Baltimore. So if you extend the list to the DMV, it’ll only grow. But who’s counting? (We are.)

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter