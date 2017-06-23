WATCH: 70-Year-Old Southeast D.C. Man Earns High School Diploma

June 23, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Ballou High School

A 70-year-old man from Southeast, D.C., who dropped out of high school in the 9th grade returned to earn his diploma last week, according to WUSA9.

Anthony Wilkinson can now tell his great grandchildren he’s a high school graduate after completing Ballou High School’s STAY program.

Wilkinson told WUSA9 he dropped out of school and turned to drugs after his dad walked out on his family.

“I stuck a needle into my arm in 1964 after I come up off of incarceration in juvenile system,” Wilkinson said to WUSA9. “From there I drugged, I jailed, I stole, I robbed, and I took things where I didn’t really care.”

Wilkinson says his heroin addiction drove his family away from him. But the same family was there to support him as he received his high school diploma.

He’s already enrolled at UDC, according to WUSA9.

