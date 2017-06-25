Chance the Rapper Accepts Humanitarian Award at BET Awards (Watch)

Chance the Rapper took home the Humanitarian Award on Sunday night at the 2017 BET Awards.

The 24-year-old Chicago rapper gave an off-the-cuff acceptance speech, political and powerful at turns, on the BET Awards stage.

“I’m 24 and to be receiving something like this at my age it feels good as hell,” Chance, humble as ever, said in his speech.

“I love this. I love black people man. Gas me up, please. Gas me. I was gonna say it feels a little early to get something like this. But my god doesn’t make mistakes, and I like to think he’s putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I act.”

"I'm a good man and I'm gonna become a better man," Humanitarian Award recipient @chancetherapper says at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Yi3DTvtKF5 — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) June 26, 2017

The rapper was surprised with a video message from another Chicago native, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Watch Chano’s acceptance speech, via The Fader, below:

.@chancetherapper delivers a beautiful speech while accepting the Humanitarian Of The Year award 🙌 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/e8oEyQTeC1 — The FADER (@thefader) June 26, 2017

