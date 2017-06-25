Chance the Rapper Accepts Humanitarian Award at BET Awards

June 25, 2017 11:17 PM
Chance the Rapper took home the Humanitarian Award on Sunday night at the 2017 BET Awards.

The 24-year-old Chicago rapper gave an off-the-cuff acceptance speech, political and powerful at turns, on the BET Awards stage.

“I’m 24 and to be receiving something like this at my age it feels good as hell,” Chance, humble as ever, said in his speech.

“I love this. I love black people man. Gas me up, please. Gas me. I was gonna say it feels a little early to get something like this. But my god doesn’t make mistakes, and I like to think he’s putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I act.”

The rapper was surprised with a video message from another Chicago native, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

