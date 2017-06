Like bikes? Like women in bikinis? Like WPGC?? Then we have the summer event for you.

Bikefest 2017 returns to Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek on July 30 — and we have your tickets all week.

Enjoy drag racing, a custom bike show, vendors, the infamous bikini contest — and performances by Backyard Band, We are The Fix and more.

Courtesy of Maryland International Raceway