Gucci Mane and baby Asahd wore matching blue Gucci (of course) tuxes at the 2017 BET Awards.

The Atlanta rapper and DJ Khaled’s son looked adorable AF in pics from Sunday night’s red carpet.

Gucci Mane is living his best life.

Gucci & Baby Asahd matching. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/nQj2c5IfXH — Def Pen™ (@defpen) June 25, 2017

Asahd is truly #blessed.

