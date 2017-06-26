Man Arrested in California for March Laurel Homicide

June 26, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: pgpd, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

A man has been charged for a homicide in Laurel dating back to March. He was arrested in California, according to police.

30-year-old Patrick Andre Stran is charged with first and second degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Marvin Bryan.

Police found Bryan inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound on March 25.

Stran was arrested in California on May 22, he’s been extradited back to Prince George’s County.

Stran and Bryan have known each other for years and had been involved in an ongoing dispute, according to police.

