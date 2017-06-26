Police Catch Heat for Handcuffing Teens Selling Water on Nat’l Mall

The U.S. Park Police came under fire last week when a picture of teenagers handcuffed for selling water on the National Mall surfaced online.

The three teens, who were all black, were detained by officers for illegally vending, Sgt. Anna Rose of the U.S. Park Police said.

“Officers placed them in handcuffs for the safety of the officers and of the individuals,” Rose said.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen released a statement on the encounter.

I sent the following letter to Park Police Chief MacLean regarding yesterday's handcuffing of kids selling water on the Mall. pic.twitter.com/bzY4I77E91 — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) June 23, 2017

“While still the same violation of selling a beverage without proper permits and licenses, I doubt we would have seen little girls in pigtails handcuffed on the ground,” he said.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton also shared some thoughts.

Putting handcuffs on teens selling water on the Mall as if they were criminals? I’m asking U.S. Park Police to come to my office to explain. https://t.co/0YWIkCTpws — Eleanor H. Norton (@EleanorNorton) June 23, 2017

Many people online took a similar position to Allen, saying the handcuffs were too much for teens merely selling water.

Did the police fear for their lives because the black kids were armed with h2o? Give me a break. https://t.co/QqQ5jwZsIz — deray mckesson (@deray) June 24, 2017

Three black teenagers, on 90 degree day, handcuffed and sat on ground by Park Police, for selling bottled water on D. C.'s National Mall. https://t.co/htrmQ24w43 — Keith L. Alexander (@keithlalexander) June 23, 2017

This could've been a teachable moment. Instead, teens end up in cuffs. There's REAL trauma associated w/ being cuffed & detained by police. https://t.co/O0NWaq5Hls — Kenyan McDuffie (@kenyanmcduffie) June 24, 2017

Kids handcuffed after US Park Police say they sold water illegally on National Mall. Witness @timkrepp tells me police went too far. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/m3CBQ2oTHJ — Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) June 23, 2017

