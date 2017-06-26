Watch Joe Budden and The Migos Get into Heated Exchange at BET Awards

June 26, 2017 8:34 AM
Joe Budden, migos

Ever since launching over a month ago, “Everyday Struggle,” a rap debate-style show on Complex, has provided the internet with a few viral moments.

The crew struck internet gold again at the Red Carpet of the 2017 Awards when they interviewed the Migos.

When co-host DJ Akademiks asked Takeoff about being left off “Bad and Boujee” it apoeared he was having trouble hearing the rapper. For whatever reason, the exchnage frustrated the other host, Joe Budden.

Budden cuts the interview short and abruptly walks off set, and well, the Migos weren’t very fond of this move. Check out the tense moment below:

The jokes flew once the moment hit the net.

