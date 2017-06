Kendrick Lamar has released the official music video for “ELEMENT.” off his album “DAMN.” on Tuesday.

The video is filled with scenes of children, nuns and bloody, slowed-down street fights.

Related: Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Video for ‘DNA,’ Starring Don Cheadle

The visual was Directed by Jonas Lindstroem and The Little Homies, according to XXL.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter