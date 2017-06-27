Serena Williams Poses Nude for Cover of Vanity Fair

June 27, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Alexis Ohanian, reddit, serena williams

The GOAT and mom-to-be Serena Williams poses nude for the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine.

The cover story describes how the 35-year-old tennis star met her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The unlikely couple got engaged last December, a year and a half after they met. In January, right before the Australian Open, they found out she was pregnant.

Williams says she plans to be back on the court in January 2018: “I don’t think my story is over yet.”

Check out more gorgeous photos of Williams and her fiancé in Vanity Fair here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live