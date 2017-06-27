Serena Williams Poses Nude for Cover of Vanity Fair

The GOAT and mom-to-be Serena Williams poses nude for the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine.
The cover story describes how the 35-year-old tennis star met her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
The unlikely couple got engaged last December, a year and a half after they met. In January, right before the Australian Open, they found out she was pregnant.
Williams says she plans to be back on the court in January 2018: “I don’t think my story is over yet.”
