Serena Williams Poses Nude for Cover of Vanity Fair

V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world’s best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017

The GOAT and mom-to-be Serena Williams poses nude for the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine.

The cover story describes how the 35-year-old tennis star met her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The unlikely couple got engaged last December, a year and a half after they met. In January, right before the Australian Open, they found out she was pregnant.

Williams says she plans to be back on the court in January 2018: “I don’t think my story is over yet.”

Serena Williams won her 23rd grand slam while pregnant. Helluva Vanity Fair cover 5 months later, Demi Moore-style. https://t.co/kB9i6j2G9p pic.twitter.com/9d17gsWpwf — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 27, 2017

