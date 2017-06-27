Sunni Joins The Joe Clair Morning Show

It’s official! Sunni has permanently joined The Joe Clair Morning Show!
WPGC 95.5 announced today that Sunni has officially moved from middays into mornings to be a vital voice on The Joe Clair Morning Show.
“Sunni is the perfect fit for the Joe Clair Morning Show and we are incredibly fortunate she wanted to get up early and make the transition to mornings,” said Vice President of Programming of CBS D.C. and WPGC Program Director Steve Davis.
“Sunni is a breath of fresh air to the Joe Clair Morning Show,” said Joe Clair. “Her unique personality and outlook forged by her past experiences make this iteration of the JCMS unstoppable!”
“I’m truly honored to be able to continue my career in a place like D.C., where I’ve felt home since day one, especially at such a legendary station that is WPGC,” added Sunni.
Sunni has been on the air for WPGC since January 2011. Prior to joining WPGC, she was a No. 1-rated air talent in Detroit as well as New York and Miami.
It's officially official! Only way to describe it is … humbled. What a 15 year journey it has been, so many highs and so many lows. From Detroit to Miami to DC, where it has been nothing but love from day one over the past 6 years. Thank you for welcoming me in and making this Bosnian girl's dream come true! Let's rock out!!! @joeclair @wpgc
