Armed Carjacking Suspect Dies After Crash in Suitland

June 28, 2017 7:56 AM
A man who committed an armed carjacking and robbery died in a crash while trying to evade police in Suitland, according to police.

48-year-old Derrick Foster of Lake Arbor Way in Bowie robbed a man and woman early Tuesday morning then took their car. The woman who owned the vehicle told police she handed her keys over in fear for her life.

Police broadcasted a description of the suspect across the county and shortly after, a patrol officer spotted the carjacked vehicle in Suitland and pursued the car.

During the pursuit, which lasted 30-seconds, the suspect turned off the lights of the carjacked vehicle in hopes of evading officers. The suspect crashed into two utility poles and the car caught fire, police say.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

