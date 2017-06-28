Report: HIV Numbers Down in D.C.

The rate of HIV cases diagnosed in the District has declined for a ninth consecutive year, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.



By working with the community, 2016 was the 9th consecutive year of decreases in new HIV cases. #HIVTestingDay https://t.co/NKkrLmxNNf pic.twitter.com/SHEQS9yVmy — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 27, 2017

There’s been a 74 percent decline in new cases from 2007 to 2016, the Washington Post reports.. There were 1,333 people diagnosed in 2007 compared to just 347 cases in 2016.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser credits preventative methods such as safe-sex education, a scale up of D.C.’s needle-exchange program, and an increase in testing for the decline.

“I’m pleased to say we have made considerable progress, but I don’t have to tell you there is more work to do,” Mayor Bowser said.

Although there has been a decline, the HIV/AIDS epidemic remains a problem in D.C., according to officials. Of the nearly 700,000 people living in the District, about 13,000 of them are living with HIV, or about 1.9%.

“For nine consecutive years, the District has been able to work together with the community to decrease the number of new HIV cases. We know we have more work to do, but this data is good news for our city and our residents,” Mayor Bowser said.

Bowser also announced of “UequalsU,” a campaign which stands for “undetectable equals untransmittable.”

Join us + @DOHDC Tues morning for an announcement that empowers people living with #HIV to take the lead on ending the epidemic. #UequalsU — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 26, 2017

Read the D.C. Department of Health’s annual report here.

