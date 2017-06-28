Suspects Knock Over 24 Headstones at Cemetery in Upper Marlboro

June 28, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, St. Thomas Episcopal Church

Prince George’s County police are looking for suspect(s) who vandalized a cemetery in Upper Marlboro, knocking over 24 headstones, some of which date back to the 1800s.

The vandal(s) knocked over the headstones at St. Thomas Episcopal Church sometime on Friday night, police say.

thomas church10 tif Suspects Knock Over 24 Headstones at Cemetery in Upper Marlboro

thomas church 2 Suspects Knock Over 24 Headstones at Cemetery in Upper Marlboro

Officers were called to the cemetery on Saturday night.

Detectives are asking for our community to please call us at 301-868-8773 with any information on who committed this crime.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live