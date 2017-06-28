Suspects Knock Over 24 Headstones at Cemetery in Upper Marlboro

Prince George’s County police are looking for suspect(s) who vandalized a cemetery in Upper Marlboro, knocking over 24 headstones, some of which date back to the 1800s.

The vandal(s) knocked over the headstones at St. Thomas Episcopal Church sometime on Friday night, police say.

Officers were called to the cemetery on Saturday night.

Detectives are asking for our community to please call us at 301-868-8773 with any information on who committed this crime.

