Teens Handcuffed for Selling Water on Nat’l Mall Land Jobs

A couple of the teens who were handcuffed for selling water on the National Mall just landed new gigs.

Raymond Bell, who heads the H.O.P.E. Project, reached out to the mother of two of the boys handcuffed and offered a position in the project.

“The H.O.P.E. Project is an information technology (“I.T.”) training program dedicated to providing technical training and development for young adults. Our I.T. training program is designed to prepare students for entry-level positions as Helpdesk and Application Support Professionals,” the website reads.

I've made contact with the mom of two of the young men handcuffed for SELLING WATER, they start work at HOPE Project on Monday! #HOPEisREAL A post shared by raymond bell (@raybelljr) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

“I’ve made contact with the mom of two of the young men handcuffed for SELLING WATER, they start work at HOPE Project on Monday! #HOPEisREAL,” Bell wrote.

Nolan White and Devin Gatewood, two of the teens seen in the viral photo, have already dove head first into the program.

Brandon from Cohort 7 is already teaching our new interns from the mall incident, Nolan and Devin how to replace iPhone screens #HOPEISREAL A post shared by raymond bell (@raybelljr) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

The H.O.P.E. Project seems to be meeting its goal of empowering young adults.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter