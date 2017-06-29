Funk Flex: ‘WPGC Was the Leader’ in Hip-Hop Space (Watch)

Funkmaster Flex, a legendary DJ on Hot 97, explains WPGC 95.5’s influence on New York radio in a new video posted by Langston Sessoms.

“WPGC was the leader in the space because we played every record that WPGC played,” he says, “because D.C. was close to New York.”

“That’s the station that Judy [Ellis] was copying to try and figure it out.”

Flex added that WPGC “was playing a lot of rap,” but “we just got more credit for it because those stations were still called ‘the people’s station.'”

The DJ even went on to say that “HOT 97 cheated, because once they said ‘Where hip-hop lives’ — then we got the press.”

Watch the whole video below.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter