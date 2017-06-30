50 Cent, LL Cool J & Havoc Attend Prodigy’s NYC Memorial

By Hayden Wright

Rapper Prodigy, one-half of the duo Mobb Deep, passed away last week at the age of 42 following complications related to sickle cell anemia. Yesterday, Hip Hop luminaries (including 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Ice-T and Fat Joe) attended a public memorial in New York City. Prodigy’s family scheduled a viewing that was open to the public—giving fans a chance to pay their respects in person.

The late rapper’s Mobb Deep partner Havoc also attended the memorial, which featured a live band, a spoken word performance and a series of eulogies. Remy Ma was there as well, reports Billboard.

Rapper Nas was not present at the memorial, but he shared a heartfelt Instagram post expressing his grief and respect:

“This one hit home. Glad we spoke a little before your transition. Time is precious, don’t waste it, have those difficult conversations now because tomorrow is never promised. Luv Forever.”

Lil Kim, who paid tribute to Prodigy at Sunday’s BET Awards, also shared a photo and message.

“This day is really hard for me I feel like a piece of me is gone. In some way you, Havoc and I were like a little group. We have so much history together and there was so much more left for us to do. Not only were u one of hip hop’s greatest lyricist u were like family to me and I’m going to miss u dearly. I pray for your family and loved ones I will keep them in prayer at all times. I’m going to rep u always baby and keep your name alive forever. Sleep peacefully Angel.”