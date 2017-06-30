Jay-Z Drops New Album ‘4:44’ with Apology to Beyoncé and Diss to Kanye

By Robyn Collins

JAY-Z gets personal on his thirteenth studio album, 4:44, which finally dropped at midnight, June 30. The album features production by No I.D. and is for now is only available to Tidal and Sprint subscribers.

With the long-awaited project, the rapper acknowledges cheating on Beyoncé, disses Kanye West and shares a “living will” for his children.

The title track is the hip-hop mogul’s public apology to Beyoncé for past indiscretions. In it, JAY-Z raps, “I apologize, often womanize/ Took my child to be born/ See through a woman’s eyes/ Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles.”

The next song, “Family Feud,” features vocals from Bey and JAY rapping, “Leave me alone, Becky” — a reference to Bey’s “Sorry” lyric which calls out the woman Jay was cheating with, “Becky with the good hair.”

Kill Jay Z” is about, “the killing of the ego, so we can have this conversation in a place of vulnerability and honesty.” But also, it’s kind of about Kanye West, reports Fader.

In the song JAY raps, “You dropped outta school, you lost your principles, I know people

backstab you, I feel bad too, But this f— everybody attitude ain’t natural.”

Later on he continues: “But you ain’t the same, this ain’t Kumba Ye/ But you got hurt because you think Kumba Ye/ You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

“Legacy” is written to his daughter, as a kind of living will. The song opens with her voice saying, ‘Daddy, what’s a will?'”

The artist also shared an animated video of “The Story of OJ,” which you can watch here.

Preview the album here.