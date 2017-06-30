JAY-Z Responds to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ on New Album ‘4:44’

JAY-Z dropped his highly anticipated new album “4:44” on Tidal at midnight, and it didn’t take long for people to dig into the lyrics for details on the rapper’s rumored infidelity.

The title track is an apology addressed to Beyoncé, whose 2016 album “Lemonade” centered around his cheating.

Jay said in a recent interview that he woke up at exactly 4:44 a.m. to write the song. “So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Jay Z breaks down 4:44 pic.twitter.com/aru8o3IMKS — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 30, 2017

Jay raps on the track: “Look, I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles.”

On the fourth verse, he talks about the shame of his infidelity: “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would prob’ly die with all the shame.”

The next song, “Family Feud,” features Bey belting in the background while Jay raps “Yeah, I’ll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky.”

Fans are picking apart the lyrics on “Lemonade” and “4:44” already on Twitter.

"I promised I cried I couldn't hold. I suck at love, I need a do-over." -Jay (4:44) "I made you cry when I walked away." -Bey (Sandcastles) pic.twitter.com/00B4BS9e59 — . (@beyupdates_) June 30, 2017

Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage… no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16 — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

"He trying to roll me up, I ain't picking up" – Bey ('Sorry') "Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone" – Jay ('4:44') pic.twitter.com/VQPo05R9GT — SwishGod. (@IamRobDevon) June 30, 2017

Listening to 4:44 knowing the album KNOCKS but also that everything Bey accused him of on Lemonade was true pic.twitter.com/TDNZHwvjfD — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) June 30, 2017

4:44 honestly made me love and appreciate Lemonade 1000% times more. pic.twitter.com/49sOV2qEeu — baby boy 🍒 (@darkwavebaby) June 30, 2017

I feel honored to be apart of an era where Beyonce and Jay-Z can drop albums about their lives, and teach life lessons in the process. #444 — Henny KaPOWski 💋 (@thatnoxiousCALI) June 30, 2017

