JAY-Z Responds to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ on New Album ‘4:44’

JAY-Z dropped his highly anticipated new album “4:44” on Tidal at midnight, and it didn’t take long for people to dig into the lyrics for details on the rapper’s rumored infidelity.
The title track is an apology addressed to Beyoncé, whose 2016 album “Lemonade” centered around his cheating.
Jay said in a recent interview that he woke up at exactly 4:44 a.m. to write the song. “So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”
Jay raps on the track: “Look, I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles.”
On the fourth verse, he talks about the shame of his infidelity: “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would prob’ly die with all the shame.”
The next song, “Family Feud,” features Bey belting in the background while Jay raps “Yeah, I’ll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky.”
Fans are picking apart the lyrics on “Lemonade” and “4:44” already on Twitter.
