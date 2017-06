A 16-year-old has been arrested for trying to sell a disability placard online that had recently been stolen from a car in the county.

This arrest is part of a larger effort by police to lower the amount of car break-ins in the county.

Officers also found other stolen items including a credit card and cell phones stolen out of vehicles during a search of the teen’s home.

The teen is now charged with theft and rogue and vagabond.

