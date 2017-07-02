Man Found Shot Dead on Beltway in Prince George’s County

A Prince George’s County police officer found a man shot dead inside of his car on the Beltway late Saturday night.

We are investigating a homicide on N/B I-495 at Pennsylvania Ave. pic.twitter.com/J5a1TXKDhW — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 2, 2017

The officer spotted 55-year-old Adriano Lombre of Harry S. Truman’s vehicle stopped on the outer loop at Pennsylvania Avenue, police say. When she approached the vehicle she discovered Truman shot dead.

Detectives are asking anyone who traveled on the Beltway Saturday night between 11:30 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. to contact them with any information regarding this case.

The police department says they haven’t received a call regarding the shooting.

Update: Anyone who saw homicide victim's car on OL of Beltway near Penn Ave last night btwn 11:30p-12a is asked to pls call 866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JYiwK18lvI — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 2, 2017

Read the full press release here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter