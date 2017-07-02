Man Found Shot Dead on Beltway in Prince George’s County

July 2, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

A Prince George’s County police officer found a man shot dead inside of his car on the Beltway late Saturday night.

The officer spotted 55-year-old Adriano Lombre of Harry S. Truman’s vehicle stopped on the outer loop at Pennsylvania Avenue, police say. When she approached the vehicle she discovered Truman shot dead.

Detectives are asking anyone who traveled on the Beltway Saturday night between 11:30 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. to contact them with any information regarding this case.

The police department says they haven’t received a call regarding the shooting.

Read the full press release here.

