7-Year-Old Drowns in Pool at Prince George’s County Family Party

A 7-year-old girl drowned in a pool in the backyard of a family function of about 100 people, according to the Prince George’s County fire department.

The incident occurred in the 13100 block of Hunters Ridge Road in Woodmore on Saturday morning, the Washington Post reports.

First responders were called to the home for the report of a drowning, according to Mark Brady, Chief Spokesperson of the fire department.

Ambulance crews arrived to family members administrating CPR on the girl, and continued the effort, but it was too late. She was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews responded, the Post reports.

Brady warned against the dangers of drowning and importance of pool safety.

Check back for updates on this story.

