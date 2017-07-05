2 Chainz Transforms Pink Trap House into Free HIV Testing Center

2 Chainz transformed the Pink Atlanta Trap House he used to promote his album, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” into a free HIV testing center for the community on the Fourth of July.

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

“Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99,” he wrote.

Just days earlier, 2 Chainz transformed the trap house into a church. His album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, so clearly he’s winning on and off the field.

7 days without prayer makes one weak 🙌🏾🏚🌸🏚🌸 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

What an amazing way for an artist to give back to their community. People justifiably showed Tity Boi a lot of love for his kind gesture.

2 Chainz turned the pink trap house into a free STD testing center today. Sunday it was a church. Yall keep sleeping. — XXXTensions (@eleven8) July 4, 2017

2 Chainz founded a landmark, a church, and a free clinic. — Shang Tsung (@circa96_) July 4, 2017

2 Chainz giving out free HIV tests at his Pink Trap House pic.twitter.com/JEBDy5WirK — HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) July 5, 2017

