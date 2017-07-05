Black Twitter Declares Fourth of July ‘Malia Obama Day’

The Fouth of July is a touchy holiday in the black community. Sure, we’ll take the day off but the overarching belief in the black community is that this country isn’t exactly ‘free’ or anywhere close to it.

So, while looking for something to celebrate on the Fourth, black twitter discovered it was Malia Obama’s birthday and deemed the day ‘Malia Obama Day.’

OKAY BLACK PEOPLE, WE HAVE FOUND SOMETHING WE CAN CELEBRATE TODAY HAPPY MALIA OBAMA DAY https://t.co/ECKYQOzJyn — XXXtennisballs (@TonioSpeaks) July 4, 2017

wow i really admire how everybody is going all out with red white blue and fireworks for malia obama's birthday — megan (@congratuIations) July 5, 2017

Something worth celebrating today! Happy birthday Malia Obama pic.twitter.com/FN2uP36h3n — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 4, 2017

Until this country treats people of color the same, it's national bbq & Malia Obama day pic.twitter.com/Z9Q9QBO8Qg — taytay♛ (@tayyy_renne) July 4, 2017

Wow we can finally replace this terrible hypocritical holiday with the birth of our first daughter, Malia Obama. Today is a good day! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/W8q40h2Zbu — Whitney 👸🏾🎈 (@blackgirlicon) July 4, 2017

Independence Day doesn't count for us anyway…so for her birthday, I say HAPPY MALIA OBAMA DAY! God bless America! pic.twitter.com/vU6goFoCda — Tay Monet (@IAMTayMonet) July 4, 2017

Wow I can't believe there's so many cookouts today for Malia Obama's Birthday pic.twitter.com/fd0tMeNVah — #FindOurGirls (@JaleelSpeaQs) July 4, 2017

As heard in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film “Do the Right Thing,” independence day just doesn’t have the same allure in the black community.

“Free country? I should f*** you up for saying that.”

We’ve got some catching up to do, America.

