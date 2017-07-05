Black Twitter Declares Fourth of July ‘Malia Obama Day’

The Fouth of July is a touchy holiday in the black community. Sure, we’ll take the day off but the overarching belief in the black community is that this country isn’t exactly ‘free’ or anywhere close to it.
So, while looking for something to celebrate on the Fourth, black twitter discovered it was Malia Obama’s birthday and deemed the day ‘Malia Obama Day.’
As heard in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film “Do the Right Thing,” independence day just doesn’t have the same allure in the black community.
“Free country? I should f*** you up for saying that.”
We’ve got some catching up to do, America.
