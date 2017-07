It’s been out for less than a week, but JAY-Z’s “4:44” is already certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/le7YRVCfGQ — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

Jay Z "4:44" album already certified platinum by the RIAA and its been out less than a week. pic.twitter.com/BswjRGUtir — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) July 5, 2017

4:44 Goes Platinum – JAY-Z’s 13 Platinum (or higher) solo studio Album Awards are more than any other hip hop artist. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/oSSXrUpMUn — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017

With a release date of June 30, the album has already sold a million copies, which is incredible.

Hov addressed cheating rumors on the album as well as financial independence and much more.

Jay Z breaks down 4:44 pic.twitter.com/aru8o3IMKS — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 30, 2017

Congrats to Jigga.

