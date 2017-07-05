PHOTO: Robert Griffin III and Fiancee Welcome Daughter

Robert Griffin III and fiancee Grete Sadei are now the parents of a baby girl named Gloria.
Gloria Griffin was born Sunday, June 2, just two months after the couple’s engagement.
“Welcome to the world Gloria Griffin!!! Your mommy is incredible! We have Real Love. Real Happiness. Real Purpose. 7/2/17 #OurLittleAngel,” Griffin III wrote.
Robert Griffin III and Grete Sadeik announced the pregnancy and their engagement on Mother’s Day
Soulmate. Love of my life. Better Half. Perfect Someone. These are just a few things you @gretesadeiko represent for me. That smile on your face says it all my sweet and it is reflected on my heart. I am happy. It is the greatest feeling to find the one who believes in love like you do and I have that. I found my peace. You deserve the world and I am honored to be the one to explore it with you and our beautiful baby to be. 😘 I love you baby #Engagement #BabyShower #BabyShowerTurnedEngagementParty #BilingualProposal #YesImWearingaSuitAtTheBeach #Smile #Happiness #BestDayEver #Love
Griffin III filed for divorce from his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat in August of 2016. Griffin III and Liddicoat had their first child in May of 2015.
So, it’s been an interesting couple of years for the former Redskins quarterback, to the least. He remains a free agent after getting cut from the Browns in March.
