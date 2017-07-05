PHOTO: Robert Griffin III and Fiancee Welcome Daughter

July 5, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: RGIII, Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III and fiancee Grete Sadei are now the parents of a baby girl named Gloria.

Gloria Griffin was born Sunday, June 2, just two months after the couple’s engagement.

“Welcome to the world Gloria Griffin!!! Your mommy is incredible! We have Real Love. Real Happiness. Real Purpose. 7/2/17 #OurLittleAngel,” Griffin III wrote.

Robert Griffin III and Grete Sadeik announced the pregnancy and their engagement on Mother’s Day

Griffin III filed for divorce from his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat in August of 2016. Griffin III and Liddicoat had their first child in May of 2015.

So, it’s been an interesting couple of years for the former Redskins quarterback, to the least. He remains a free agent after getting cut from the Browns in March.

