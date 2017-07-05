Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna on Blast on Instagram

There’s definitely some trouble brewing in the Rob Kardashian-Blac Chyna household. Rather than speculate, we’ll let the pictures speak for themselves.

Clearly, Rob is accusing Blac Chyna of not being committed to their family. Check out the posts for yourself. (Warning: The posts contains explicit language.)

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Whatever is going on, we wish the best for their fam.

