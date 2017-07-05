Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna on Blast on Instagram

July 5, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Blac Chyna, rob kardashian

There’s definitely some trouble brewing in the Rob Kardashian-Blac Chyna household. Rather than speculate, we’ll let the pictures speak for themselves.

Clearly, Rob is accusing Blac Chyna of not being committed to their family. Check out the posts for yourself. (Warning: The posts contains explicit language.)

The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn't say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I'm gonna keep going and I don't give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame.

Whatever is going on, we wish the best for their fam.

